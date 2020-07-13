Sheffield United Condemn Vile Racist Abuse Suffered By David McGoldrick

Sheffield United have released a statement condemning the racial abuse directed at striker David McGoldrick over social media.

McGoldrick, who scored his first two Premier League goals against Chelsea on Saturday, shared a screenshot of a message he had received over Instagram, which called him the n-word and claimed that his life “defo doesn’t matter.”

The Irish striker’s club were quick to condemn the abuse and show their support for McGoldrick who shared the message with the caption “2020 and this is life.”

“As a club, we will support David McGoldrick and will do all we can to find the perpetrator of this disgusting message,” they said in a statement.

A message aimed at David McGoldrick. Absolutely disgusting! 🤬 Who in the right mind would think it’s a good idea to send something like that? It’s 2020 for goodness sake. If any of the Blades fans are like this MMA moron, get out of our club, you’re not wanted! 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/RawaBzrGdu — Gem. ⚔️ (@GemTollerfield) July 12, 2020

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice. This cannot continue. Something needs to change.”

This incident comes just a day after a 12-year-old boy was arrested by West Midlands Police in relation to a message of racist abuse sent to Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

The 27-year-old posted several screenshots on his social accounts of threatening and racist messages he received to his Instagram page alongside an image of the Ku Klux Klan.

“You better not score tomorrow you black ****,” one message read followed by, “Or I’ll come to your house dressed as a ghost.”

Both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, their opponents in Sunday’s game, tweeted their support to Zaha, with Palace manager Roy Hodgson outlining that there is “no excuse for it.”

“I think it’s important (to highlight the abuse),” he said in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports.

“I think it is being highlighted very much anyway with the Black Lives Matter movement, and everyone seems to be making such an effort to eradicate this type of behaviour.

“It is very saddening on the day of a game that a player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse.

“There is literally no excuse; there is no excuse at all.

“I think it is right that Wilf made people aware of it; I don’t think it is something he should keep quiet about.”