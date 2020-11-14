Shay Given and Wayne Rooney among coaches in interim charge of Derby

Derby County have announced the sacking of manager Phillip Cocu, with Shay Given and Wayne Rooney set to be two of four coaches in interim charge of the first team.

The Rams have struggled at the beginning of the Championship season and currently sit rock bottom of the table having won just one of their opening 11 games.

Cocu took over the role from Frank Lampard after he left for Chelsea and lead Derby to 10th in the table last season. This campaign however has been much tougher for Cocu with assistant manager Chris van der Weerden and specialist first-team coach Twan Scheepers also departing.

According to the Guardian, a new manager will not be appointed until new owners arrive and in the interim, player coach Wayne Rooney, goalkeeping coach Shay Given, first-team development coach Justin Walker, and specialist first team coach Liam Rosenior will be in charge.

Rooney spoke on Cocu’s departure outlining that he was sorry to see Cocu and his staff go.

“I am sorry that Phillip and his staff have left the club and want to thank him personally for all his help and encouragement as part of his coaching staff. The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table.

“I have been asked to be part of the coaching staff to help the team’s preparations for next Saturday’s vital match against Bristol City. The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday.”

Rooney, Given and the other coaching staff will certainly have a difficult job on their hands given the challenging start to the season Derby have had.

Irish fans will be hoping that the Rams can stay in the Championship with the help of 20-year-old midfielder Jason Knight who was recently called up to the senior team for their games against Wales and Bulgaria.

Read More About: Championship, derby county, Phillip Cocu, shay given, Wayne Rooney