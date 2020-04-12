Shaun Williams On Stephen Kenny, Celebrating In Wales & Mentoring Molumby

A successful career in the League of Ireland, almost 400 appearances in English football, and a full international for his country, there isn’t much in the game that Shaun Williams hasn’t experienced

The times though, they are unprecedented for all, as society continues to tackle the generational challenge that has taken so much of what we love away.

In the footballing sphere, it’s been difficult to adjust there is no doubt. Zoom sessions and home workouts have replaced everyday training while the idea of competitive games in front of thousands of fans has become a distant memory.

Williams is becoming accustomed to his new reality and although he admits he misses his teammates at Millwall – “The banter is one of a kind” – he is well aware that in these trying times football must take a back seat.

“The unknown is the main factor, even with everyday life,” he tells Pundit Arena.

“I went to the shop yesterday and had to queue outside and people are being really cautious which is good obviously, but it’s not just in football its in everyday life. No one knows what’s next. You’re waiting to be told what to do. It’s strange.”

For Williams and Millwall, the suspension of the season will have come at a frustrating time, with the Lions sitting eighth in the Championship table and just two points off the playoff spots.

The 33-year-old had missed their last four games through injury but has featured in 25 games in the league this season, proving himself to be a favourite under manager Gary Rowett.

Millwall, having finished 21st last season, have exceeded many people’s expectations this season, and Williams credits Rowett, who replaced Neil Harris in October, as a huge factor in their success.

“The managerial change has been the biggest factor in it. I don’t want to disrespect Neil Harris but I think Gary (Rowett) has brought us on another level. We’re the same squad from the start of the season bar one or two but Gary (Rowett) has pushed the levels up another gear and everyone has adapted well to him.

“I like that he wants us to play football. That suits my game and a lot of the other players too. We have more control in games now. I think the training as well has been really really good.

“We’re not doing the same thing over and over again, everything is really different and geared towards the weekend. We change formation for the team we play against as opposed to having a plan A and sticking to it. We have all sorts of plans now.”

At the Den, Williams has seen his fair share of highs and lows, having been relegated to League One and promoted back to the Championship in his spell at Millwall. At this stage of his career, he is one of the dressing room’s most experienced heads.

One player he has taken under his wing this season is Ireland Under-21 captain Jayson Molumby, with whom he has built up a fruitful partnership at the heart of Millwall’s midfield.

Molumby credited Williams as being “the biggest influence” in his successful assimilation into the Lions first team when speaking to Pundit Arena in January, and the 33-year-old was quick to return the compliment.

“He’ll play for Ireland sooner rather than later. What I’ve noticed since the start of the season is that you can see him getting better each game that he plays.

“He’s a great lad, always willing to listen and learn and I don’t think he’ll get above his station the higher up he goes.”

Having been in Molumby’s position as a young player, Williams understands the importance of a senior teammate’s influence in the early stages of a budding career.

During his time at Dundalk, he explains, Williams’ mentor was current Lilywhites boss Vinnie Perth.

“It’s important. I take the experiences from when I was a young lad as well. When I first started playing, the senior player I played with when I was first playing at Dundalk was Vinnie Perth.

“I’m now Jayson’s Vinnie Perth! You learn a lot from the older lads and it’s going to help you on the way. You pick up different things. It’s not just putting on your boots and going out and playing you have to have the know-how too.”

Molumby has been a name on many people’s lips of late, given his strong performances at The Den, but also due to the appointment of Stephen Kenny as the senior Irish manager and his influence on the 20-year-old.

Williams has won three caps for his country and admits that although it would be brilliant to potentially join his Millwall teammate in Kenny’s future Ireland squad, he knows not to be too expectant.

“I’m not waiting on the phone-call but it would be great to play again. I’ve fulfilled my dreams. Stephen (Kenny) has done really well over the last few years, he’s a highly regarded manager and has gotten the opportunity to manage the senior Irish team so congratulations to him.

“I hope he does really well and maybe I can play a part in it. I think it’s great especially with his insight into the League of Ireland, I hope a lot more people from the league get a chance because there’s a lot of talented players in the division who don’t get the credit the deserve.”

Williams has always held his own in the green of Ireland, featuring against France, Poland and Wales scoring for his country against the latter in what turned out to be a disappointing 4-1 win.

“Yeah I was getting so much stick for celebrating off my own lads but fuck it,” he laughs.

The door is certainly not shut for Williams at international and nor should it be, his quality on the ball in the middle of the park is a trait Kenny is a fan of, but he admits that any more caps for the Boys in Green would, at this stage of his career, be a bonus.

“100% it’d be a bonus. I played against France in my first game and I said to my missus, ‘If I never get called up again I don’t care,’ not that I don’t care, but I’ve done it, I’ve proved numerous people wrong. It’s unbelievable, it’s some feeling playing for your country, I’m telling you.”

Whether we see Williams back in a green shirt under Stephen Kenny remains to be seen. Even he admits that given the global crisis that has decimated sport and society across the globe, there are more pressing issues at hand.

But what does Williams remember of Kenny from his time in the League of Ireland? Does he recall how Kenny set up his Derry side, the style of play they implemented?

An anecdote, to end proceedings on a lighter note.

“I think he was manager of Derry when I made my debut against them for Drogheda in the League Cup,” he begins.

“This is actually a good story. It was in the Brandywell and they were really good at the time, I think Paul Doolin was the manager of Drogheda and he changed the team loads.

“It was like 11 changes. I was only 18 or 19 at the time and I played against Paddy McCourt he was playing right wing. Obviously I ran my heart out and gave it everything (he laughs) but we lost 4-0!

“I was on the bus on the way home then thinking ‘I don’t know if I’m able for this!’

“I remember in the dressing room afterwards Paul Doolin was going bananas, he was going mental at everyone. But he said to me, ‘I’ll spare you the blushes because it was your first ever game.’ I kind of had a bit of a pass but I’m sure all the lads were fucking blaming me that we lost 4-0!”

That game was almost 14 years ago, and both Williams and Kenny have come a hell of a long way since. When society and football returns to some semblance of normality, this time the pair may find themselves sharing the same side.