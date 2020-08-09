West Brom have reportedly held talks with Brighton over Shane Duffy

Newly promoted West Brom have reportedly held talks with Brighton over the signing of Shane Duffy.

The Daily Mail report that the Baggies want to add Premier League experience to their side. Shane Duffy would fit that bill, with Slaven Bilic a fan of his no-nonsense style.

West Brom will likely have additional funds given their promotion and Duffy would certainly be a strong addition.

The 28-year-old found himself in and out of the Brighton starting XI this season. The club have also brought in more defenders this summer meaning they’re well stocked at the back.

Joel Veltman arrived from Ajax and Lars Dendoncker from Club Brugge however the returning Ben White has been linked with a move away.

West Ham were also reportedly interested in Duffy however David Moyes is working on a tight budget this summer. West Ham need to sell before they can buy and interest in their fringe players has been slow.

Duffy will be hoping he can establish himself as a regular starter once again at a new club ahead of a crucial few months for the Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old has been one of Ireland’s stand-out performers over the past couple of years. New Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will likely want Duffy playing week in and week out.

Duffy was a favourite at Brighton under manager Chris Hughton. He had been a virtual ever-present in Brighton’s first two seasons in the Premier League.

The Irish defender was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2018/19 after helping them to survive the drop.

This season though he only featured 19 times in the league under new manager Graham Potter, making just 12 starts.

West Brom are also among the clubs in for Wigan Athletic pair Antonee Robinson and goalkeeper David Marshall as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.