Shane Duffy marks Celtic debut with a brilliant bullet header

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy made it a debut to remember for Celtic as he got on the scoresheet with a towering header against Ross County.

Shane Duffy signed for the Scottish Premiership champions earlier this month on a loan deal from Premier League Brighton. Celtic took an early lead against Ross County through Odsonne Edouard.

They doubled their advantage through another new arrival, Albian Ajeti, who signed from West Ham earlier in the window.

It was Duffy then who popped up with the third goal in the 59th minute to seal the three points for the reigning champions.

The header was typical of the Republic of Ireland international, as he brilliantly rose above everyone in the area – including his own teammates – to power the ball into the net.

Debut goal for the bhoy from Derry. @shaneduffy 👋🍀🇮🇪🍀💚🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/tA2K2lpk3K — Michael McCahill 🍀 (@MickMcCahill) September 12, 2020

Duffy’s goal comes just over a week after he grabbed a late equaliser for the Boys in Green against Bulgaria in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.

Celtic scored a fourth through Kristoffer Ajer and a fifth from Patryk Klimala in what was a perfect first game for Duffy and his new side.

Speaking earlier this week, Duffy spoke of his pride at playing for Celtic, in quotes reported by the Irish Mirror, and how it was his father’s dream to see him play for the club.

“I lost my dad recently who was a proud Irish man. He always dreamed about me playing for Celtic.

“My dad will be in the back of my mind when I go out onto the pitch.

“But I’m a professional. I need to go out and do my job and I’m sure that will make my mum, my family and fans proud of me.

“My first thoughts are to go out and do it for the club, the manager and my team-mates. That’s the important thing for me.”

