Phil Jones and Sergio Romero have been left out of Manchester United’s 25-man Champions League squad ahead of the new season.

Man United’s three deadline day signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri are included in the Champions League squad as the Red Devils get set to take on PSG, Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig.

Defender Marcos Rojo is also omitted, with neither he nor Jones or Romero included in any of any of United’s five match-day squads so far this season.

Homegrown players aged 21 or younger, including Mason Greenwood, and Brandon Williams, are on the B list, which can be added to up to 24 hours before a fixture.

It looks as though Romero will be on his way out of Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order, behind the returning Dean Henderson who has become the back-up to David De Gea.

Romero had been linked with a move to Everton however they signed Swedish stopper Robin Olsen on loan from Roma.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Romero could be set for a move to MLS.

Rojo and Jones have also fallen out of favour with a host of defenders ahead of them including the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire.

Man United’s Champions League squad (A list)

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka,

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek,

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

