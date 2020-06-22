Sean Dyche Says Contract Issues Reason Behind Dropping Jeff Hendrick

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has explained the reasons behind Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, along with others, being dropped from the squad.

The Clarets only named seven players from a possible nine on their bench, including two goalkeepers, with Hendrick, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Joe Hart all not involved.

Each of the four are yet to agree a new contract to stay at the club and speaking ahead of their game with Manchester City, Dyche confirmed that the players, including Hendrick, did not want to play due to their contract situations.

“It’s a strange situation with contracts,” began Dyche speaking to Sky Sports.

“I advised what we should do and there’s been a long delay in getting things done so the players, therefore, who haven’t been offered things have made the decision to not finish their contracts even if it is just the next ten days.

“It’s been tough on the group.”

"The players who haven't been offered things have made a decision not to play" Sean Dyche admits he is missing a number of Burnley players tonight v Man City due to contract issues

Dyche was also quizzed on whether Hendrick and the other players involved would ever play for the club again.

“Not at this moment obviously, we’ll see. I’m trying to get the situation sorted but it’s not easy.

“I would’ve kept all of them in the short term but I don’t sort the contracts out.”

Hendrick had been reportedly linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan with Roma also said to be interested in acquiring his services, in addition to Celtic, on a free this summer.

The 28-year-old signed for the Clarets from Derby County in August 2016 for a then club-record fee of £10.5m and has since made 139 appearances for Burnley, scoring 10 goals.

Hendrick’s Burnley and Ireland team mate Robbie Brady was also not selected in the squad despite recently signing a one year contract extension at the club.

Irish defenders Kevin Long and Jimmy Dunne were both named on the Burnley bench.