Liverpool CEO Pays Brilliant Tribute To Sean Cox Following Title Win

Liverpool Chief Executive Peter Moore has paid tribute to Irish reds fan Sean Cox after the Merseyside club ended their 30 year wait for a league title on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men clinched the title with a record setting seven games to spare thanks to Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over their nearest rivals Manchester City.

After the game Liverpool fans, players and staff were understandably emotional having finally been crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

One fan in particular who would have been delighted to see his side clinch the title is Irish man Sean Cox who suffered life-changing injuries after he was attacked by Roma fans ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final at Anfield in 2018.

The club have been hugely supportive of Cox on his long and difficult road to recovery over the last two years and Moore took the time to pay tribute to the Meath native on Twitter.

“One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this…thinking of you this evening Sean. You’ll Never, Ever, Walk Alone,” tweeted Moore.

Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far…we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 25, 2020

Speaking after the victory, Jurgen Klopp cut an emotional figure as he explained how brilliant an achievement it was for his team to finally secure the title.

“I have no words,” began Klopp.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.

“Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) supported us, this is for you as well Kenny, it’s for Stevie (Gerrard) who also had to wait a long time. It’s for all.

“It’s easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history. It’s unbelievable, it was really tense the City game. It’s an incredible achievement for my players, what they’ve done over the past few years it’s a pure joy to coach them.”