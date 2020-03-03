Seamus Coleman To Miss Ireland’s Crucial Euro 2020 Playoff

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy confirmed that captain Seamus Coleman would miss the upcoming Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia through injury.

Coleman went off injured in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the weekend with a thigh injury and speaking to RTÉ Sport, McCarthy confirmed that it would keep the right-back out of the clash in Bratislava.

The news of Coleman’s injury is no doubt a blow for McCarthy and Ireland ahead of such a huge game, however they have a ready-made replacement in Matt Doherty to step in at right-back.

Doherty has been in excellent form for his club Wolves over the past few weeks, notching up two goals and two assists in his last four games.

The 28-year-old was also one of Ireland’s most impressive performers in their 1-1 draw against Denmark in November, scoring the late equaliser for the Boys in Green.

Fulham’s Cyrus Christie is another who could step in to replace Coleman, with McCarthy outlining that he was impressed by the right-back during the Cottagers recent win over Preston.

“I went there to have a look at Sean Maguire and Alan Browne primarily but Cyrus was the happier of the three of them by the final whistle,” said McCarthy.

“He was a ninth-minute substitute for Fulham and he came on and played really well for the rest of the game in what was a very big win for Fulham.”