He didn’t hold back.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman appeared to let Harry Maguire know exactly what he thought of his penalty claim during their Premier League game against Man United this afternoon.

United picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Everton as they bounced back from two defeats in a week thanks to a brace from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Edinson Cavani.

One of the game’s flash points involved Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who was again involved in a controversial challenge, this time on defender Harry Maguire.

Pickford failed to claim a long ball into the area, dropping the ball at the feet of Maguire. He then clumsily swung his leg at the ball, missing it and connecting with the Red Devils defender.

Pickford’s tackle understandably caused United players to call for a penalty however even with a VAR check, the challenge was not deemed to be a foul.

One man who wasn’t pleased with Maguire’s efforts to win a penalty was Everton captain Seamus Coleman. The Ireland captain appeared to tell the England defender precisely what he thought of his ‘diving’ antics.

Seamus Coleman may have been on the losing side on Saturday afternoon but his return from injury for Everton will no doubt please Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The 32-year-old was selected in the Ireland squad ahead of their international games against England, Wales and Bulgaria.

Coleman missed the last international break due to injury but his form at the beginning of the season means he will likely be an important player for Kenny’s side ahead of the three games.

Read More About: everton, Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Premier League, Seamus Coleman