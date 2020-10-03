Worry for Ireland as Seamus Coleman taken off injured in Everton victory

This is a worry for Ireland and Everton fans.

Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman was forced off the field injured in Everton’s game against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Coleman and Everton have had an excellent start to the season picking up maximum points from their first four Premier League games and reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Coleman in great form.

The right-back was included in Ireland’s squad ahead of their crucial European Championship playoff against Slovakia next week.

The Irish captain had lost his place in Stephen Kenny’s starting XI to Tottenham’s Matt Doherty. Yet, his recent form had many fans calling for him to start the game in Bratislava.

Coleman’s involvement in the squad, however, was thrown into doubt during Everton’s Premier League game against Brighton.

Coleman with a potential injury.

Coleman went down in the second half of the game with what worryingly looked to be a hamstring injury and was forced to leave the field.

The 31-year-old’s experience will surely be missed from the Irish squad if he is forced to withdraw. The extent of Coleman’s injury is not yet known.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Kenny outlined that the ongoing Coleman/Doherty debate at right-back is a good problem to have for his Irish side.

“These are good problems to have. These are the problems that we want to exist,” Kenny said of his selection headache, in quotes reported by Off the Ball.

“We don’t have that situation in every position, but we are pleased that several players are playing regularly in the first team.

“I think this is a lot different than a month ago when obviously the players were in pre-season mode, [they] hadn’t played games.

“Seamus has been in fine form, there’s no doubt, and that’s a good sign.”

Ireland take on Slovakia on Thursday in Bratislava. If the Boys in Green win then they will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina with a place in next summer’s European Championships at stake.

Read More About: everton, Premier League, Republic of Ireland, Seamus Coleman