Seamus Coleman Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Everton Following Defeat To Wolves

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has given a brutally honest assessment of his club’s performances in an interview following their 3-0 loss to Wolves on Sunday.

The Toffees looked below par in defeat and now sit 11th in the Premier League table after failing to win their last three league games.

Goals from Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota gave Wolves a comfortable win as they continue to push for a top six finish.

After the game Coleman, who came on as a substitute in the first half, criticised the attitude of the Everton players, including himself, explaining that a performance of that calibre is not good enough for a manager of Carlo Ancelotti’s standards.

“We’ll have to move forward from here because that won’t be good enough for this manager. If we’re not giving our all on matchday or in training sessions that’ll be it, cya later because he’s not going to put up with performances like this.

“As a team we need to be better we need to go home, look ourselves in the mirror and ask, ‘Are we good enough to play for this football club?’

🗣 "That won't be enough for this manager, if we're not giving our all that will be it cya later. We can't keep hiding behind managers" Séamus Coleman on the Everton squad & Carlo Ancelotti pic.twitter.com/QviZQnh0I0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 12, 2020

Coleman then continued by outlining that, as players, they cannot keep ‘hiding behind managers’

“He’s got his own thoughts about how things were today he’s got his own ideas in place, he’s a top manager. We can’t keep hiding behind managers.”

Everton had been thought of as a contender for European football throughout much of the season however the highest they can now finish in the league is eighth.

Ancelotti’s side take on Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Bournemouth in their final three games of the season and the will no doubt be looking for a much better performance than they delivered against Wolves.

“It was a really frustrating performance, really bad,” said the Everton boss after the game.

“We didn’t show good attitude or good play. In the first half we controlled the game defensively but offensively we didn’t have ideas.”