Scottish season could be ‘paused’ after Celtic defender breaks quarantine rules

The Scottish government may ‘pause’ the Premiership season after Celtic’s Boli Bolignoli broke coronavirus quarantine rules.

The defender travelled to Spain before playing in Celtic’s 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Sunday. Bolignoli’s club were unaware of this until after the game.

Bolignoli’s actions comes just days after two Aberdeen players tested positive for coronavirus. The Dons’ league game against St Johnstone was called off a result.

Eight Aberdeen players then issued public apologies for breaking guidelines by visiting a bar following their opening-day defeat to Rangers.

A statement from the Scottish government read;

“The Scottish government is aware of reports of a Celtic FC player having broken quarantine rules last week.

“We are currently in discussion with the club and football governing bodies to establish the facts.

“If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland.”

In their own statement, Celtic outlined that a full investigation would take place.

“Celtic Football Club has taken its response to Covid-19 extremely seriously and we are pleased that, to date, we have recorded no positive tests.

“Our staff have given so much in this area, working tirelessly to ensure that all players and other club personnel are safe, fully aware of their own responsibilities and familiar with all guidance and protocols.

“Safety must always be our priority. Clearly, a full investigation will now take place and the club will take all appropriate action.

“Subsequent to the player’s return, he has recorded two negative tests in the past week.”

According to Sky Sports, Celtic manager Neil Lennon is ‘furious’ with Bolignoli’s actions.

Celtic face St Mirren on Thursday night. They began their season with a win and a draw.

The Bhoys are looking for their 10th league title in a row.