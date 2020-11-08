Scott Parker criticises Fulham youngster after last-minute penalty miss

Fulham manager Scott Parker expressed his anger at striker Ademola Lookman after his last-minute penalty miss against West Ham on Saturday.

Fulham, who have picked up just four points since their promotion from the Championship, were handed the chance to rescue a late point in the dying seconds of the game against West Ham from the penalty spot.

Despite conceding in the 91st minute they were awarded a penalty in the 98th minute, with striker Ademola Lookman, on loan from RB Leipzig, the man who stepped up to take the spot kick.

Lookman however fluffed his lines in spectacular fashion as he attempted a chipped ‘panenka’ penalty, only to see his effort easily saved by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Don't Lookman 🙈 A shocking injury-time Panenka cost Fulham big time 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/WIxOKMlfUm — Goal (@goal) November 8, 2020

The goal would’ve earned Fulham a precious point in their fight to stay in the Premier League and manager Scott Parker was understandably angry following the game

“I think at the moment it’s so raw. My emotions are one of disappointment, anger a little bit. I’m not going to shirk away from the penalty miss. I’m angry and he is as well.

“You just can’t miss a penalty like that. If you take one like that, you have to score.

“He knows that. When you’re young, you have to learn quickly. The boy has made a mistake, that’s clear.

“He’s disappointed, and rightly so. Everyone can miss penalties, of course – but in a certain way.

Lookman took to Twitter after the game and apologised to Fulham fans for the penalty miss.

“After yesterdays mistake, I take full responsibility and onus for it. To my teammates, manager and the supporters I vow to put the next one in. I will not let one failure hold me back. ⁦”

Read More About: ademola lookman, fulham, Premier League, scott parker