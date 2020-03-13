Ireland Striker Scott Hogan Named Championship Player Of The Month

Birmingham and Ireland striker Scott Hogan has been named the Championship Player of the Month for February following six goals in seven games for his new club.

Hogan joined Birmingham on loan from rivals Aston Villa in January having spent the first half of the season at Stoke City where he managed just two goals in 15 appearances.

Since arriving at St Andrews, however, Hogan has been on fire, scoring seven goals in his first nine games with six of those coming in February.

Hogan has struck up a brilliant partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz. The 27-year-old has excelled in a front two and finally beginning to re-find the form which led to Aston Villa spending £12 million to acquire his services from Brentford in 2017.

The Irish striker largely struggled during his time at Villa, managing just 10 goals in 61 games, which resulted in several loans spells away from the club.

Speaking to reporters during Ireland camp last year, Hogan was honest about his time at Villa but was confident that, given regular game time he could score goals, something he has displayed so far at Birmingham.

“I had two years or so at Villa which, being honest, were terrible from my point,” Hogan said.

“It was as bad as it gets I think, but that is what it is, you’ve got to move on but I just want to play consistent football now.

“The more I play the more I score, I back myself to do that so if I can get somewhere where I’m going to play regularly then that’s great for me, because when I play regular football, I tend to score goals throughout my career.”

Hogan is the first Irish player to win the award since Preston’s Aiden McGeady in 2017 and told Sky Sports that he feels as though he still has areas to improve on and that he wants to “surpass” his eye-catching form at Brentford.

“I’m 27 now and I should be coming into my peak. I’ve done well so far at Birmingham but I still think I’m not quite where I need to be and where I expect myself to be. I’ve got to keep playing regularly and get sharper as the games go on.

“I’m looking to kick on again from the level that I’m at and obviously I want to surpass the level I was at Brentford.”