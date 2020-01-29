Scott Hogan Has Joined Birmingham City On Loan From Aston Villa

Republic of Ireland international Scott Hogan has joined Championship side Birmingham City on a loan deal from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Hogan had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Stoke City and scored twice in 13 league games.

But the 27-year-old fell out of favour with new manager Michael O’Neill following his arrival at the club.

After having his loan cancelled by Aston Villa, Hogan will now move to St Andrews where he will be hoping he can fire Pep Clotet’s men up the Championship table.

Hogan joined Villa in 2017 after a brilliant spell with Brentford. However, injury issues meant that he only managed to score 10 goals in 61 games during his time at the club.

Last season, Hogan was loaned out to Sheffield United and scored a couple of crucial goals as the Blades made their return to the Premier League.

Hogan has been capped eight times at international level for Ireland and last featured for the Boys in Green coming off the bench in their 0-2 defeat to Switzerland in October.

Speaking during that Irish camp, Hogan opened up about his struggles during his time at Aston Villa.

“I had two years or so at Villa which, being honest, were terrible from my point,” he told reporters last year.

“It was as bad as it gets I think, but that is what it is, you’ve got to move on but I just want to play consistent football now.

“The more I play the more I score, I back myself to do that so if I can get somewhere where I’m going to play regularly then that’s great for me, because when I play regular football, I tend to score goals throughout my career.

“It’s just about nailing a spot down now in the team and scoring the goals to get us up the table, whatever it maybe. Hopefully, who knows going forward, maybe create a nice little home there for myself, do well, score goals again, you know maybe get bit more of a buzz back, back for my name. Since going to Villa, it’s gone pretty much.