Sandro Tonali rejected Manchester United transfer ahead of AC Milan move

by Oisin McQueirns

Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali was almost on his way to Old Trafford before signing for Serie A side AC Milan.

Tonali is considered one of European football’s most promising young players. The 20-year-old will join Milan in the coming days.

He reportedly had a host of clubs interested in his signature, including the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus – in addition to Manchester United.

Tonali’s former club Brescia is now owned by ex-Leeds owner Massimo Cellino. The Italian was one of English football’s most controversial figures during his time at Elland Road.

Speaking to Top Calcio 24, Cellino outlined that when AC Milan showed interest, Tonali’s heart was set on a move. He also claimed that Man United offered €10 million more than Milan, however Tonali was never interested.

“As soon as Milan showed real interest, he did not want to listen to any other options. I also have historically a good rapport with Milan and we reached an agreement with Paolo Maldini quite quickly.

“We also had interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, but the lad is in love with Milan and went crazy once he heard of their offer, because he supports them. When the player found out about this possibility, he didn’t want to know anything more.

“Those figures are correct, but we turned down €65m from Barcelona in January and about a dozen days ago Manchester United had offered €10m more than Milan.”

United confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek earlier this week. The Dutch international is the Red Devils’ first signing of the transfer window.

Tonali would have been an exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, given his quality. The midfielder featured for Italy’s U21s against Ireland in 2019 and has been likened to Andrea Pirlo.

Tonali featured 35 times in Serie A for Brescia last season.

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

