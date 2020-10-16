Irish defender Ryan Manning reportedly set for move to Swansea City

Irish defender Ryan Manning is reportedly set to move to Swansea City from QPR ahead of the closure of the domestic window in England.

According to Sky Sports, QPR have accepted a bid from the Welsh side for Ryan Manning who has reportedly been on Swansea’s radar throughout the transfer window.

The 24-year-old was one of QPR’s standouts last season in the Championship after being converted from a midfielder to a left-back by manager Mark Warburton.

This season however Manning has fallen out of favour at Loftus Road and has not been in any of QPR’s Championship squads, making just one appearance in the League Cup against Plymouth.

Manning only has 12 months left on his QPR contract and had been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham earlier in the window.

The former Galway United man signed for the London club in 2015 making 95 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Manning will be hoping that a move to Swansea will improve his chances of first team football as he looks to become a regular part of Stephen Kenny’s Irish senior squad.

The left-back has yet to make his Ireland senior debut but was a late-call up to Kenny’s squad ahead of last week’s UEFA Nations League game against Finland.

Manning did not make an appearance however he is likely seen as a potential back-up to Enda Stevens in the left-back role while his versatility and ability to also operate in midfield could also be seen as a benefit to the side.

Swansea are in the market for a left-back with Declan John one of their current options in the squad reportedly having no place in manager Steve Cooper’s plans.

Swansea finished in 6th position in the league last season, losing out in the playoff semi-final to Brentford after dramatically edging Nottingham Forest to the final spot.

