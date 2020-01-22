Ryan Johansson Completes Move To Sevilla From Bayern Munich

Spanish side Sevilla have completed the signing of Irish U19 international Ryan Johansson from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.

Johansson had been at the German giants since the summer of 2017 playing a number of first team games in pre-season while featuring frequently for the club’s U19s.

The 18-year-old will begin with Sevilla’s B team who compete in the Spanish third tier before potentially moving up to the first team squad.

Speaking to the club’s website, Johansson said;

“It is a dream come true. I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this time in my career and I hope to play with the first team very soon. It was very easy to decide to come here, where I can improve and help the team in the future.

With Johansson’s club future secure, he will now be hoping that his international future can follow suit, with FIFA still working on his potential international switch from Luxembourg to Ireland.

Johansson was born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and a mother who grew up in Mullingar and he is eligible to play for the Boys in Green thanks to his maternal grandparents.

His eligibility was thrown into doubt a few months ago however when he outlined in an interview with Swedish publication expressen.se, that he and the FAI were trying to clarify an issue with his passport with his father explaining that he didn’t have an Irish one when he first represented Luxembourg at underage level.

Johansson and his family have sought legal action on the case, with the player still very much keen on playing for the Boys in Green.

Speaking to Pundit Arena last February, before his international future was thrown into doubt, Johansson outlined his reasons behind wanting to represent Ireland.

“I have a lot of family in Sweden and obviously, I grew up in Luxembourg and Luxembourg still is my home, my parents still live there. So it was a tough decision in the end to choose Ireland but I focused on two things.”

“Football wise how Ireland were doing, talking about the youth and how the first team are progressing with the manager change and then secondly it was about how I felt personally, my heart was drawn to Ireland and that’s more of a country where I feel like I am from, I’m Irish.

“I just felt that that really influenced my decision. It was unusual though to have the choice of three different countries.”