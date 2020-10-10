Ryan Giggs believes Ireland were ‘unlucky to lose’ against Slovakia

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has admitted that he felt Ireland were unlucky to lose their European Championship playoff against Slovakia on Sunday.

The Boys in Green drew 0-0 with Slovakia in normal time in Bratislava but fell to their opponents on penalties after misses from Alan Browne and Matt Doherty.

Stephen Kenny’s men were much the better side throughout the game however a failure to convert their chances ultimately led to defeat.

Ireland have the chance to bounce back from the disappointment of the penalty shoot-out defeat when they take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Giggs’ side are also coming off the back of a defeat having lost 3-0 to England however they have won two from two in the Nations League group so far

“They (Ireland) played well and were unlucky to lose,” said Giggs, in quotes reported by RTÉ.

“I thought they were the better team, with lots of energy and not giving you time on the ball.

“I expect the same and our concentration will have to be at its best, and when we get chances we need to take them.

“Our concentration has to be good and the squad has to be used. Three points is going to be tough, but if we do get them it will put us in a good position in the group.”

Ireland will be without forwards Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly ahead of the game while Stephen Kenny also confirmed that David McGoldrick would be absent.

Wales have injury problems of their own however Giggs will likely hand a start to Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

“Aaron’s trained all week with Juve, he’s fit to play and in good shape,” Giggs said. “He brings that experience first and foremost – we have a young squad – and he brings that something different that can unlock defences.

“They (Moore and Mepham) are struggling a little bit and it was a short turnaround.

“Kieffer had a problem with his toe and, towards the end, Chris has taken a knock to his knee.

“We’re just going to give them as much time as possible. We won’t take any risks but we’re keen for them both to be involved.”

