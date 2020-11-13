Scotland’s Ryan Christie could not hide his emotions on Thursday night after he helped his nation reach next year’s European Championships.

Scotland had not reached a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup but defeated Serbia in a penalty shootout to book their place in next year’s finals.

Christie scored Scotland’s goal in normal time and for so long it looked like it would be enough to see them secure qualification.

Serbia however equalised in the dying minutes of the game to take it to extra-time through Luka Jovic, with the two nations still even as the game went to penalties.

Spot-kicks were decisive for Scotland in their semi-final victory over Israel last month and Steve Clarke’s men again found themselves victorious in the shootout as David Marshall brilliantly saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s final penalty.

The save sparked scenes of wild celebrations from Scotland as they booked their place in Group D of the Euros alongside Czech Republic, Croatia and England.

It’s clear how much qualification meant to all the Scotland players and fans alike and no one summed up the emotion quite as well as the goalscorer on the night Ryan Christie.

🗣 "We deserve it, we've been through so many years" Ryan Christie gives an emotional post-match interview after Scotland's qualification trying to hold back the tears 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbkBHTmo0R — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2020

The Celtic midfielder spoke to Sky Sports after the game and could not hold back his emotions as he fought back tears throughout a very memorable interview.

“It’s just for the whole nation,” he said. “It’s been a horrible year for everyone. We knew that coming into the game. We could give a little something to this country and I hope everyone back home is having a party tonight.”

