Roy Keane Slates Pickford & De Gea Following Everton and United Errors

Roy Keane held little back in his criticism of both Jordan Pickford and David De Gea following the two goalkeepers’ respective errors during the first half of Manchester United’s clash with Everton.

The home side took the lead at Goodison Park in the opening three minutes after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin blocked a relatively routine long pass from De Gea into the United net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men equalised ten minutes before half-time however when the ever impressive Bruno Fernandes’ fizzing strike from just outside the area evaded the reach of Pickford in the Everton goal.

Keane was in the Sky Sports studio for the game alongside Graeme Souness and speaking at half-time he first went in on De Gea for his error outlining that he would’ve been “lynched” had the former Irish midfielder been in the dressing room with him.

“He just takes too long. What is he waiting for? If you’re going to make a decision at least do it quickly. These are huge moments for United in terms of trying to get top four.

“You’ve got your experienced goalkeeper, what is he waiting for? There’s almost a bit of arrogance to it. ‘Look at me, give me time,’ they almost think they’re outfield players.

“I would’ve lynched him at half-time. I’d have no time for that carry-on. I know keepers can make mistakes but no excuse for that.”

Keane then criticised Pickford outlining that he doesn’t feel he is a top goalkeeper despite the former Sunderland stopper being England’s current number one.

Roy Keane is not holding back about Jordan Pickford… 😲 " I don't need to see those stats, He is not a good goalkeeper, I don't care" pic.twitter.com/6VAgcMU4hY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2020

“I don’t want to hear about the ball moving, of course the ball moved, someone kicked it.”

“The bottom line with Pickford.. I’m not joking you…I don’t need to see stats, I know he’s not a good goalkeeper. We said it before the game, he’s not up to it. I don’t care (if he’s the England goalkeeper) he’s not a good goalkeeper.”

