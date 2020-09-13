Jamie Carragher on what makes Roy Keane a ‘box office’ pundit

Jamie Carragher has outlined that he believes Roy Keane’s emotions, make him a ‘box-office pundit’ ahead of the new Premier League season.

Carragher and Roy Keane will be two of Sky Sports’ main pundits this season, with the former Manchester United man one of football’s most popular voices.

Roy Keane on Sky Sports

The ex-Liverpool defender explained that he loves working with Keane and that he is a pundit everyone wants to watch.

“Roy is a box-office pundit and that’s why we all want to watch him,” said Carragher, in quotes reported by the Irish Independent.

“People are hanging on his every work when he speaks. He was like that as a player, then as a manager and he is not going to change now that he is a pundit. I’m delighted he is on the Sky team rather than on another channel.

“I got to know Roy a few years ago doing punditry and he is a brilliant fella. I love watching him on TV. If me and Gary Neville are having discussions on formations or systems before a match, he doesn’t want to get involved. I don’t think he has got too much time for all of that, he just wants to cut straight to the chase.

Keane’s analysis has proved to be passionate and no-nonsense since he joined the channel. Carragher believes that he has taken that emotional style from his playing career into his punditry.

“He is emotional. He was emotional as a player and he is emotional as a pundit in the studio. It gives us something fantastic to watch and gives us a nice balance at Sky.

“Micah Richards has come in and he brings something different to the table and it is nice to have fresh energy on the team. It keeps me and Gary on our toes as well because players coming out of football now all want to be in that studio.”

