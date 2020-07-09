Roy Keane Rips Into Aston Villa’s Defending Against Manchester United

Roy Keane had little sympathy for Aston Villa in the first half of their game against Manchester United as they continue to battle against relegation.

Villa came into the game in 19th and four points off safety but despite starting the game in a promising fashion they were soon behind following a dubious penalty decision which allowed Bruno Fernandes to slot home the opener.

Dean Smith’s side looked as though they would go into the break just the one goal down however they conceded a second in first half stoppage time through an excellent finish from 18-year-old striker Mason Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood is a serious talent… 🔴 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #AVLMUN here: https://t.co/VKalbb85an

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/lCjFCoWAbb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 9, 2020

Greenwood powered his right footed effort past Pepe Reina in the Villa goal, however it looked as though the home side’s defenders allowed the talented young striker far too much room too shoot.

Roy Keane was in the Sky Sports studio for the game and ripped into the defending from Villa and their experienced centre-half Tyron Mings in particular.

“The defenders aren’t brave enough to go and close the ball down. Whatever about anything else that goes on in the game, do you not think Dean Smith would’ve mentioned to the defenders about Manchester United and their young players shooting?

“He’s got to go two yards. He’s made the first mistake. That’s why teams get relegated, when your experienced players can’t do the basics.

“I’m scratching my head, I can’t understand why he can’t go two yards and that’s why Pepe Reina is like a mad man shouting at him. You’ve got Dean Smith and John Terry in the dressing room.

🗣"When your defenders defend like that you deserve everything you get" 😳 Roy Keane's rant about Aston Villa 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mpFrNPbGZz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

“I can’t understand it. I’ve no sympathy for Aston Villa tonight. Before the game I thought, ‘Listen, a bit of energy, big club,’ I had a short time there, brilliant people there, but when your defenders defend like that you deserve everything you get.”