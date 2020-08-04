Former Rangers striker details Roy Keane dressing room meltdown

Former Rangers and Sunderland striker Martyn Waghorn has described what it is like to be in the dressing room when Roy Keane loses his cool.

Waghorn, who is currently playing for Derby County, was given his senior debut by Keane during his time as Sunderland manager.

Keane was a big fan of the striker during the early stages of his career. Waghorn also greatly respecting his former boss.

The 30-year-old, however, admitted that seeing Keane lose his cool was a terrifying sight when it occurred.

Waghorn spoke to The Open Goal podcast and remembered one particular instance where Keane’s outburst in the dressing room led to players thinking he was ‘completely gone.’

“I was on the bench,” he began.

“I think we were losing one-nil at half-time and he comes in and there’s a tactics board in the middle of the room.

“It gets volleyed so far across the dressing room.

“People are sitting with their heads down on their hands. He goes past and smacks their hands away so their heads are falling. He was completely gone.

“I’m sitting there thinking ‘please don’t come to me’.

“I’m on the bench. That’s how bad it was getting.

“The lads are hiding from drinks bottles and stuff flying everywhere.”

Loved the approach

Waghorn, however, was far from critical of Keane’s approach.

“It was pure passion. I was sitting there thinking ‘I love this!

“It was just raw emotion and he wanted the best from everybody and if you weren’t up to it he wasn’t frightened to tell you.”

He also managed another one of Waghorn’s former teams Ipswich Town.

Waghorn scored 16 goals in 44 league appearances for the Tractor Boys in 2016/17 before signing for Derby.

This past season the striker managed 12 goals as Derby County finished the season in 10th in the Championship.