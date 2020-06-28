Roy Keane Full Of Praise For “Outstanding Talent” Paul Pogba

Roy Keane has defended Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, outlining that he feels the French man has the talent to help the Red Devils compete for titles.

Pogba has had a mixed time of it since his return to Old Trafford for a then world record fee in 2017 and has frequently come under fire from many in the game.

The Frenchman has been inconsistent at times, but has shown that he has the talent to be one of European football’s finest midfielders on his day.

Pogba had missed a large chunk of this season due to an ankle injury. However, he has looked impressive since football’s return from its hiatus, creating a promising partnership with new signing Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with the Sunday Independent, Keane outlined that he believes Pogba to be an outstanding talent and that he often doesn’t agree with the idea that the midfielder isn’t giving his all for the club

“Obviously Pogba has had his critics because he is so talented,” began Keane.

“If you are not performing week in, week out people are going to get on your back. I always say there is a compliment in that. People know he’s an outstanding talent but for some reason, it hasn’t gelled. He obviously had the injury problem this season.

“Just because a player is having a difficult time doesn’t mean they aren’t giving their all. Sometimes a player might be carrying a few knocks. Players lose a little bit of confidence.

“Everyone is quick to criticise Pogba for his off-the-field stuff, but let me tell you if Pogba was winning week in and week out for United people would tolerate his off-the-field activity, his social media activity.”

It is off-the-field where many criticise Pogba and his dedication to the game and Manchester United. However, Keane believes that having a character like the midfielder adds to the dynamic of the dressing room – provided he is performing well on the pitch too

“I was in the dressing room with players like Pogba. There were players at Man United who were interested in their hair. We had David Beckham and Lee Sharpe but I loved theses lads.

“I’ve nothing against people.. Jesus what do you think I am? I like people who are a bit edgy. If we were all the same it would be boring.

“This idea of lads coming in with different cars and watches I loved all that. That would add to the energy of the dressing room because you have a mixture of characters.

“Cantona and the French boys. I always enjoyed the Dutch lads, the Scandinavian lads. You needed that mix. Look at Liverpool, different dynamics. Manchester City.”

Keane concluded by outlining that Pogba needs to add consistency to his game if he is to help get United back to challenging for the Premier League title.

“The key for Pogba, if he wants to become a really important player for Man United, is consistency. It’s no good turning up every two or three weeks and producing your piece of magic.

“I think he is more than capable of doing it, he has done it before. But do it week in and week out and get Man United competing for titles. I have a lot of time for him. I think he’s a talented boy.”