 Close sidebar

Old footage shows Roy Keane losing it during Man United table quiz

by Oisin McQueirns

This is brilliant.

Former Man United captain Roy Keane clearly hated losing in anything, whether it was on the field or off it.

Roy Keane is one of the Premier League most successful players having won copious accolades during his time at Man United.

Roy Keane Man United

Roy Keane was known throughout his career for his no-nonsense attitude at Man United, something he has taken into his punditry on Sky Sports and ITV.

Many years ago, during his spell as Man United captain, Roy Keane took part in a table quiz along with players as well as coaching staff, including Alex Ferguson.

Roy Keane Man United

The former Irish midfielder was clearly desperate to win, and in the footage, Keane can be seen to be furious at the fact that the coaching staff appear to know all the answers.

Roy Keane also accuses the Man United quizmaster of fixing the competition in the brilliant footage shared on Twitter.

Roy Keane was in equally rare form during his punditry on Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, outlining that he believes the current Red Devils side lacks quality.

“We spoke before the game about being on the front foot about being aggressive, you’re the home team, I know their home form has been poor but they were none of those things.

“On top of all that there was a lack of energy, enthusiasm and overall a lack of quality. That really concerned me in the second half.

Roy Keane

“They were getting in half-decent positions they were obviously chasing the match, but no quality, no composure. Some performances were really really poor.

Keane is set to be back on punditry duty on Sunday when he joins Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the Sky Sports studio for Liverpool’s massive Premier League clash against Manchester City

Read More About: , , ,

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

Related posts

RTÉ to air hour-long John Delaney documentary on Monday

Why Manchester United turned down the chance to sign James Rodriguez

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly turned down Barcelona twice due to Man United job