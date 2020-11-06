Old footage shows Roy Keane losing it during Man United table quiz

This is brilliant.

Former Man United captain Roy Keane clearly hated losing in anything, whether it was on the field or off it.

Roy Keane is one of the Premier League most successful players having won copious accolades during his time at Man United.

Roy Keane was known throughout his career for his no-nonsense attitude at Man United, something he has taken into his punditry on Sky Sports and ITV.

Many years ago, during his spell as Man United captain, Roy Keane took part in a table quiz along with players as well as coaching staff, including Alex Ferguson.

The former Irish midfielder was clearly desperate to win, and in the footage, Keane can be seen to be furious at the fact that the coaching staff appear to know all the answers.

Roy Keane also accuses the Man United quizmaster of fixing the competition in the brilliant footage shared on Twitter.

Old tape footage of a Manchester United team bonding table quiz from two decades ago. Good laugh watching Roy Keane lose the head as the coaching staff rack up all the correct answers. Keane believed the quiz to be fixed. He simply didn't like losing that man. pic.twitter.com/XePATxPp0A — Football Analysis (@obsessfooty) November 6, 2020

Roy Keane was in equally rare form during his punditry on Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, outlining that he believes the current Red Devils side lacks quality.

“We spoke before the game about being on the front foot about being aggressive, you’re the home team, I know their home form has been poor but they were none of those things.

“On top of all that there was a lack of energy, enthusiasm and overall a lack of quality. That really concerned me in the second half.

“They were getting in half-decent positions they were obviously chasing the match, but no quality, no composure. Some performances were really really poor.

Keane is set to be back on punditry duty on Sunday when he joins Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the Sky Sports studio for Liverpool’s massive Premier League clash against Manchester City

