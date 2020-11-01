He said what needed to be said.

Roy Keane bemoaned Man United’s lack of quality following their Premier League defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United were fresh off a hugely impressive victory in the Champions League against RB Leipzig however they struggled throughout against Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Gunners had a host of chances in the first half and took the lead in the second when Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin in the box, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to step up and slot home a penalty.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked disappointing throughout the game, and following the defeat Roy Keane outlined that he felt United lacked quality and that some performances in red were ‘really really poor.’

“Where do you want me to start?” began Keane.

🗣"Where do I start? We keep saying have they turned a corner, it must be the longest corner ever" Roy Keane is not happy with Manchester United at full-time pic.twitter.com/ENhiT6XU7U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2020

“We spoke before the game about being on the front foot about being aggressive, you’re the home team, I know their home form has been poor but they were none of those things.

“On top of all that there was a lack of energy, enthusiasm and overall a lack of quality. That really concerned me in the second half.

“They were getting in half decent positions they were obviously chasing the match, but no quality, no composure. Some performances were really really poor.

Keane continued outlining that the lack of leaders in the current Man United squad is a serious concern for the club.

“Ole once again is left scratching his head. We keep talking about, after the Spurs game and in the last few weeks, had they turned a corner, it’s the longest corner ever. I’m just not convinced by these players. We always talk about characters at Manchester United, I just don’t see any of them out there today.

“I looked at Rashford today he had a lot of plaudits over the last few months I know he’s still a young man but his body language today was really shocking, shrugging his shoulders when things weren’t going his way.

“You roll your sleeves up at Man United when things aren’t going your way and that’s when leaders count. I was going to say I don’t see enough leaders, but I don’t see any leaders. It’s a real real worry for United.”

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United, Premier League, roy keane