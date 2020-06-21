Roy Keane Hits Out At New Ireland Assistant Manager Keith Andrews

Roy Keane has hit out at new Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews calling the 38-time capped midfielder a ‘bulls***ter.’

Andrews was appointed to the role alongside Damien Duff earlier this year to assist new manager Stephen Kenny after the former Dundalk boss took over from Mick McCarthy.

The former Irish midfielder worked with Kenny at U21 level and had been impressing in his role, however it appears Keane is far from convinced by Andrews.

“If I can make one point about new Irish staff,” began Keane, in an interview with the Sunday Independent.

“I’ve heard a lot of bulls***ters over the last 10 years and Keith Andrews is up there with the best of them.”

Keane of course once held the role that Andrews now occupies with the Boys in Green, working alongside Martin O’Neill for five years.

Keane and O’Neill then moved onto the same roles at Nottingham Forest but struggled to find success, with the former Manchester United manager now doing punditry for Sky Sports.

Reflecting on his career, Keane, who was notorious for his no-nonsense style, outlined that he felt sometimes he was ‘too nice to people’

“Sometimes I was too hard. Sometimes I was too soft.”

“People stabbed me right in my chest, it wasn’t in my back. Because I was too nice to them.”

Keane also outlined that he would like to get back into management at some stage although admitted that it would be difficult due to his reputation.

Quizzed on his role as Irish assistant, Keane outlined that he missed the job and certain people he worked with during his time with the Boys in Green.

“I miss the Irish (assistant manager) job honestly. I really enjoyed that. People like Seamus Coleman, Seamus McDonagh, Steve Guppy. Ah, listenm I loved it.”