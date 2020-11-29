“A brilliant player, he was world class”

Roy Keane has paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona and outlined that the Republic of Ireland senior team were once told off by Jack Charlton for watching him train.

Maradona passed away earlier this week and the footballing world have been sharing memories of the legendary forward who is widely considered one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Keane appeared in the Sky Sports studio ahead of Sunday’s fixtures and began by sharing his memories of Maradona, whom he watched at Napoli growing up.

“It was more the 82′ World Cup where I fell in love with the game, particularly watching Maradona and as a young kid watching Italian football and watching him at Napoli. He was absolutely amazing. I never got to see him play but I got to see him train in Seville.

“We were playing a qualifier with Ireland ahead of the 94′ World Cup and he was at Sevilla at the time and we used their training facilities. The senior players just watched him train one afternoon.”

Keane continued by outlining that despite Jack Charlton’s best efforts, the Irish players could not pass up the opportunity to watch Maradona train.

“I remember Jack Charlton was going mad, he was saying, ‘get on the bus,’ but we were like, ‘nah we’re watching Maradona.’ He was doing free-kicks.

“A brilliant brilliant player. He was world class even with all his flaws. That was part of the attraction for me I thought, an absolute genius.”

A minutes silence has been observed across a host of leagues around the world, with Argentina having three days of mourning on Thursday following Maradona‘s death.

