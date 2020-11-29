Roy Keane criticises Cavani’s preparation despite second half brace

Roy Keane criticised Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani after he was ill-prepared to come onto the field at half-time of Sunday’s game against Southampton.

Cavani had some issues with his boots as he was set to come on and the striker had to make a quick change before eventually taking to the field.

🗣"How the guy is not prepared to go on, it is mind-boggling" 🤣 Roy Keane is still critical of Edinson Cavani not getting his boots ready at half-time before he came on for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/J0xE9JwbLz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2020

Despite these initial struggles, Cavani made a huge impact on the pitch in the second half of the game against the Saints.

The Uruguayan frontman was involved in United’s first goal in the 60th minute, as he set up Bruno Fernandes.

Cavani then took centre stage, grabbing a wonderful header in the 75th minute after a deflected shot fell his way, before the 33-year-old got his head on a Marcus Rashford cross in stoppage time to hand United all three points.

The match-winning brace understandably made many forget about his ill-prepared arrival onto the pitch at half-time however Roy Keane was quick to point it out at full-time.

Keane praised Cavani for his goals, but outlined that he couldn’t believe the striker wasn’t ready to come on at half-time.

“He was obviously slow getting on the field with them boots. Just as well he did score because how the guy is not prepared and ready to come on, it’s mind boggling. He didn’t need the boots in the end, he scored two with his head and had a great contribution when he came on.

“He obviously still has that quality, and the hunger and desire.

“It was always a gamble when he came to the club. People were doubting why he came to the club, did he have the hunger and desire? We’ve seen clips of him in some other games and we thought,

‘Has he still got it?’, but we’ve seen proof of it today, he could turn out to be a huge signing for United. It’s worked out well today.”

