Roy Keane Once Had A Go At Gerard Pique Because He Was Friends With Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Roy Keane once had a go at teammate Gerard Pique for being friends with the Spanish midfielder after the pair clashed in the 2005 FA Cup final.

Fabregas was only 18 at the time and was playing in his first FA Cup final for the Gunners as they triumphed on penalties over their rivals Manchester United.

The Spaniard would go on to have a brilliant career with Arsenal before moving to Barcelona and returning to the Premier League at Chelsea however in the early days of his spell with the Gunners he managed to get on the wrong side of Roy Keane.

Keane and Fabregas went in for a 50/50 challenge with the young midfielder leaving a bit on his more experienced counter part.

The Irish midfielder wasn’t pleased however it was one of Keane‘s teammates – Gerard Pique – who felt the brunt of his anger as opposed to Fabregas who had actually committed the challenge.

“Gerard Pique, who was at Manchester United then, told me about this afterwards and I never knew about it,” Fabregas told The Telegraph.

“He told me that me and Roy went into a challenge, which I remember. It was 50/50 and I must have caught him with my knee in his quad. And I got him a little bit.

“At half-time, he went to Pique and started shouting at him because he knew we were friends. A bit of swearing. I can’t say the exact words but it was fun.”

Mikel Arteta’s current Arsenal side will be hoping they can recreate the success of Fabregas’ team from 2005 and get their hands on the FA Cup this weekend.

Standing in their way is Frank Lampard’s Chelsea who impressively defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-final.

Saturday’s final will be a repeat of the 2016-2017 showpiece which saw Arsenal defeat Chelsea 2-1.