Tony Cascarino Hits Out At Roy Keane Following David De Gea Comments

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino has hit out at Roy Keane following his scathing criticism of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea on Friday night.

Keane was highly critical of the Spaniard after he failed to keep out Steven Bergwijn’s first half strike which gave Tottenham the lead.

The former United captain outlined that he was ‘sick to death’ of De Gea and claimed that he would be ‘swinging punches at that guy’ if he were in the dressing room at half-time.

Keane comments have been widely discussed following United’s 1-1 draw with Spurs, with one of his former international teammates feeling he may have gone too far in his criticism of De Gea.

Speaking on Talksport, Cascarino outlined that he feels Keane’s methods may be a reason for his struggles to return to management, explaining that there’s ‘no place in football’ for personal comments geared towards a player.

“Some of his comments border on, now you know why it wasn’t easy for him to get back into management. When he talks about going for players and throwing punches, you cannot talk like that.

“Now you know why it wasn’t easy for him to get back into management.” “Keane isn’t realising that people are mocking him.” “There’s not a place in football for that.”@TonyCascarino62 feels football has passed Roy Keane by… Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RSEQg3oNWX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 20, 2020

“Keane isn’t realising that people are mocking him, because of his behaviour and how he’s speaking.

“You lose dressing rooms (like that). As much as you think you’re being professional. If you have a problem with someone and they aren’t performing, like De Gea, you leave them out, you don’t have to go for them personally.

“Keane, like he did last night, just goes after someone and takes it to another level. There’s not a place for that in football.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the time to defend his goalkeeper from Keane’s criticism following the draw which keeps the Red Devils fifth in the table.

“I think we’re disappointed they scored the first time they had a chance,” Solskjaer said, in quotes reported by Independent.co.uk

“The boy hit it really well. The ball moves. Roy was a fantastic midfielder, a good friend of mine, but I’m not sure he would have stopped it.

“David is disappointed with it but the ball was moving. We reacted well, he had a good save five minutes after.

“We had a ball spell for 10 minutes and they looked like they could get the second so when David saved the second one at least we were in the game at half-time.”