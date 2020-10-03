“There were too many little things where I thought this is not right.”

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has hit back at critics who called him ‘lazy’ and ‘slow’ following his spell at Manchester United.

Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 games for United following his move from Everton however many fans at Old Trafford were frequently critical of his performances.

Lukaku at Inter.

The Belgian striker departed England at the beginning of last season joining Serie A side Inter Milan for a club-record fee.

Lukaku managed the best goalscoring season of his career at Inter bagging 34 goals in all competitions. He has hit back at his critics from his spell at United who branded him lazy and slow.

“A year ago, when I was in England, I was ‘lazy, I didn’t run, I didn’t do this and that’,” Lukaku told The Times.

“Here, they call me the hardest worker in the room. If you look at me playing here and there, I mean, there are improvements but the [same] Rom is still there.

“If you look at me now you see a different outcome, you see the full person, you see the full potential. You see what I could have been doing in England.”

Lukaku hits back at critics of his time at Man United.

Lukaku highlighted two of his Europa League performances as proof that his critics were incorrect on their assessments of his game.

“If you call me slow I would not score a goal like I scored the second against Shakhtar Donetsk in the [Europa League] semi-final.

“They will call me slow and I’m like, ‘Slow? Me, slow? I cannot keep up with the fast pace game of Man U?

“Eff this. I’m out.”

"If you call me slow I would not score a goal like I scored the second against Shakhtar Donetsk in the [Europa League] semi-final.

“If I was slow I would not have got the penalty like I did against Seville in the final. That’s two years after.

“Are you going to say me at 27 is faster than I was at 25? That’s what I’m trying to say.

Lukaku scored 34 goals in 53 games for Inter last season.

