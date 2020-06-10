Roma Reportedly Join AC Milan In Race To Sign Jeff Hendrick

Another Serie A side have reportedly joined the race to sign Ireland and Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick should the 28-year-old become available.

Last week it was reported by Sky Sports that AC Milan had shown interest in bringing Hendrick to Italy with the Irish international still yet to agree a new contract at Turf Moor which could see him available on a free transfer.

Milan are said to be assessing their transfer options and are keen to explore the English market more, having tried to sign defender Antonee Robinson from Wigan in January.

According to calciomercato.com, Roma have now also got involved, with his relatively low wage demands, under £1.8million-per-year, thought to be a particular selling point.

Burnley however are said to be confident of securing a new deal for Hendrick, who joined the Clarets for £10.5 million from Derby County in 2016.

Hendrick has long been a favourite of Burnley boss Sean Dyche while also becoming a mainstay in the Irish midfield, starting every game for Mick McCarthy in Euro 2020 qualifying.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Dyche is frustrated that the club have yet to offer Hendrick and a number of other senior players at the club contract extensions.

Hendrick’s Burnley and Ireland team-mate Robbie Brady was recently handed a contract extension to remain at the club until 2021.

It is also reported that clubs in the Premier League are interested in Hendrick, in addition to Serie A sides, with Hendrick said to be thought of as a strong option in this summer’s free agency.

Roma, like Milan and many other Italian sides of late, have used the English market to strengthen their squad, with Chris Smalling currently impressing at the club on loan from Manchester United.

Hendrick and Burnley returned to training last week, with the Clarets set to face Manchester City in their first game back.