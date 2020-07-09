Robin Van Persie Leaves Messi & Ronaldo Off Ballon d’Or Top Three

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie snubbed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his top three for the 2020 Ballon d’Or.

The pair have won 11 Ballon d’Ors between them with either Messi or Ronaldo appearing in the top three every year since 2006.

Van Persie however doesn’t feel that either deserve a spot this year, with the Dutchman taking to Twitter to share his top three for 2020.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was at the top of his list, with the Polish striker having an incredible goalscoring season in Germany.

Lewandowski scored 51 goals in just 43 games across all competitions and could yet add to his tally with Bayern Munich still in the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

In second place, Van Persie opted for Manchester City’s talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who has been one of the Premier League’s stand out performers this season.

De Bruyne currently leads the league in assists with 18 and is chasing Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 20 in a season. The Belgian has also netted 11 goals – his best return from any league campaign in his career so far.

The final spot in Van Persie’s top three went to Liverpool’s Sadio Mane with the Senegalese attacker crucial to the Reds ending their Premier League duck and winning their first league title in 30 years.

Mane has netted 20 goals in 43 games so far this season – the third campaign in a row he’s hit 20+ goals – and proved to be one of Liverpool’s key men in their title winning campaign.

The pair’s exclusion has understandably raised eyebrows, however Messi in particular has had one of his least prolific seasons in front of goal netting 27 times in all competitions – although he still leads La Liga’s scoring charts.

Ronaldo has scored 30 times in 39 games this season, helping his Juventus side move into pole position to retain their Serie A crown.