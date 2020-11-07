Robbie Savage calls Leeds offside ‘worst decision in the history of football’

“It’s quite incredible.”

BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage has called Patrick Bamford’s disallowed equaliser ‘the worst decision in the history of football’ after the Leeds striker was adjudged by VAR to be offside.

The Leeds United striker thought he had brought his side back level in their game against Crystal Palace when he latched onto a through ball from Mateusz Klich.

Bamford cooly clipped the ball over the onrushing Victor Guita in the Palace goal, however, after the celebrations VAR adjudged the striker to be offside, disallowing the equaliser.

Replays showed that it was Bamford’s arm that was offside as he pointed where he wanted the ball to be played.

Leeds were understandably upset at the decision, with many wondering quite how VAR came to their decision.

One man who was bemused by the offside was BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage who was covering the game for the channel in their studios.

“It’s quite incredible,” said Savage of the Leeds offside.

“That’s the most unbelievable one I’ve ever seen. That is the worst I’ve ever seen. The worst in the history of football.”

"That is the worst ever in the history of football!"@RobbieSavage8 is not happy about Patrick Bamford's disallowed goal 😠#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/lHV6uz5JTt — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) November 7, 2020

The afternoon got worse for Leeds as they went 2-0 down shortly after the disallowed goal thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Eberechi Eze.

Bamford would end up getting on the scoresheet in smart fashion as he again latched onto a ball from Klich to cooly volley the ball into the back of the net.

