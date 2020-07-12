Robbie Keane Quick To Defend Jack Grealish Over Penalty Incident In Villa Win

Robbie Keane has defended Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish after his penalty appeal was overturned by VAR in his side’s crucial victory over Crystal Palace.

A brace from midfielder Trezeguet gave Villa a 2-0 win over Palace and helped to boost their hopes of Premier League survival however one flash point in the second half of the game involved Grealish and a potential penalty.

The midfielder found himself with the ball in the area and as he looked to put his foot on it, he was met by Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt trailing leg and went down in the box.

Here’s the penalty incident which saw VAR overturn the referee’s decision to award Jack Grealish and Aston Villa a spot kick! Was it the correct call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uAiItOoUzt — Pundit Arena Football (@PAFootball_) July 12, 2020

The referee awarded the spot kick only for the replays to show that Grealish appeared to go down very easily with VAR overturning the decision.

Speaking on beIN Sports following the game, Keane, who had a brief spell on loan at Aston Villa, admitted that Grealish did go down late but was quick to defend him over the incident.

“The problem, and we’ve seen this over the last while, I don’t know what you want the players to do?

“If somebody stands on your toe, really you shouldn’t go down because he hasn’t pushed you over or clipped your ankle, but what are you meant to do?

“Are you meant to stand up and go ‘Ref he just stood on me there, give the penalty’?

“You kind of have to go down to make the referee realise that there was contact. I have to fall over because of that. But you shouldn’t really fall over.

“That’s why Jack went down. Albeit it was a little bit late, but that’s why he went down. Maybe VAR took that into consideration, that he stood on him and a second later Jack went down.

“People on VAR should look back and go ‘He actually did stand on him’ and give the penalty.”

When asked about the incident following the game Grealish outlined that he would have to see it again but felt if Bruno Fernandes’ against Villa earlier in the week was a penalty then perhaps his should have been also.

🗣"If Bruno Fernandes' penalty was given for Man U, then that one should have been today" Jack Grealish on VAR ruling out his penalty pic.twitter.com/CTLfjM8YNB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 12, 2020