Robbie Keane Explains Origins Of Famous Cartwheel Celebration

Former Ireland striker Robbie Keane has outlined the origins of his famous cartwheel celebration but said that he cringes every time he sees himself doing it.

Keane scored a copious amount of goals during his career for both club and country, finding the net for the likes of Tottenham, Celtic and LA Galaxy.

The striker became synonymous with the cartwheel celebration and speaking on Sky Sports News this morning, Keane outlined that it was something he would do with his friends playing football on the streets of Dublin as a youngster.

“When I see that I actually cringe,” he began.

“I hate even looking at it to be honest with you. As a kid on the streets growing up we used to just mess about and I used to do it messing around. My mates would say ‘if you make it as a footballer let’s do it’ so I carried on doing it and everywhere I went then people wanted to see it.

“I tried to give it up when I went to America but you know what American people are like. It’s Hollywood so I carried it on for a little bit longer.”

Keane has transitioned from player to coach in recent years, currently occupying the role of assistant at Middlesbrough in addition to his work alongside Mick McCarthy and Ireland.

Ireland’s record goalscorer however was not named as a part of new boss Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff despite having two years left in his current contract with it looking increasing unlikely that he will be a part of the new international setup.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens had outlined a couple of weeks ago that they would not be ruling out a role for Keane however it appears as though Kenny has finalised his backroom staff.

Keane was not asked about his current situation during his appearance on Sky Sports News but did outline his intentions to move into management.

“I think it is (inevitable that I get into management). I’ve been doing my licence now for a good few years. said Keane. “For me now, it’s a learning curve… I have spoken to many people and they have all told me to take my time.

“If you are going to be a coach or a manager, you could be in it for 20 years so don’t rush into it. I want to pick the brains of players and managers I’ve worked with over the years. For me, this is a learning curve. ”

Keane, however, did mention that he felt it was an “exciting time” for Irish football earmarking young attackers Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly as two players to look out for.

“There are a lot of young players, the under-21s have done well,” he said. “Troy Parrott’s name has been thrown about, obviously he has only played a couple of times for Tottenham.

“Connolly at Brighton could be a good player. So we are coming to a generation with a lot of good young players coming through, which is exciting for Irish football.”