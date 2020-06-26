Former Ireland Goalkeeper Rob Elliot Pens Emotional Farewell Letter As He Leaves Newcastle

Former Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot will leave Newcastle after nine years at the club, the Magpies announced on Thursday.

Elliot joined the club in 2011 from Charlton and made 68 appearances during his time on Tyneside, but will depart Newcastle when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Following the news of his departure Elliot took to Twitter to pen an emotional letter to Newcastle fans and the club thanking them for his spell at the Magpies.

“I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of myself and my family to everyone connected with Newcastle United,” he began.

“The area has become our home, we have raised our three children here and they will always be Geordies, which is something that makes us feel so proud.

“A massive thank you to everyone at the club both past and present for helping me over the last nine years. It truly has been an amazing experience.

“I can only wish the great bunch of lads and staff all the best with finishing the season strong and beating expectations.

“There have been highs and lows, but what has always been there is the staff behind the scenes who make the club such a great place and make it what it is.

“From my Premier League debut to international football, last-minute winners in European and winning player of the year, these are things I wouldn’t have dreamed would have been possible when I was a kid, especially at a club like this.

“But to the people and fans who made me feel a part of the club and the area is something that means the most to myself and my family, so all I can say is thank you.

“I really hope our paths cross again one day. Thank you. Howay the lads.” Elliot was named as the club’s player of the season in 2015/16, has since dropped down the pecking order and has not featured for the club since December 2017. The 34-year-old won four caps for Ireland with his last appearance coming against Slovakia in March 2016.