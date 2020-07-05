Rio Ferdinand Full Of Praise For ‘Ruthless’ Mason Greenwood After Bournemouth Brace

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has praised striker Mason Greenwood following the 18-year-old’s sensational brace against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Greenwood continued his incredible first season in the top flight by scoring his 14th and 15th goals of the campaign as United defeated the Cherries 5-2.

Alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, as well as the addition of Bruno Fernandes and the return of Paul Pogba, Greenwood and United have been sensational since the restart.

Greenwood’s finishing has been exceptional since his integration into the United first team, with Ferdinand outlining that his style reminds him of Jermain Defoe and can be a nightmare to play against as a defender.

“Greenwood, we’ve been speaking about this young kid, you don’t want to put him on the spot too much but when he’s doing things like that what he’s done today, you’ve got to give him the credit he deserves,” said Ferdinand speaking on BT Sport, in quotes reported by The Mirror.

“He pulls the trigger so quick, they’re the strikers I used to hate playing against, doesn’t matter how quick you are, Jermain Defoe was another one who didn’t need much time or space to pull the trigger, the confidence in his own ability from that range was phenomenal.”

The 18-year-old has also been compared to former United striker Robin van Persie by many including Gary Neville, however Ferdinand looked instead to Wayne Rooney given Greenwood’s tender age.

“His first full season, 18 years old – 15 goals. [Wayne] Rooney in his first full season he got 17 goals.

“The kids on the right track.”

Solskjaer also mentioned Greenwood in the same breath as Rooney, when speaking about the 18-year-old following the game.

“I have seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goalscorer he knows exactly what to do with the ball when he’s on the pitch.

“If he shoots he will score, he is going to get better and his general play has improved.”