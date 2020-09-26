“Upamecano is the one who jumps out to me.”

Rio Ferdinand has identified RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as the centre-half that Manchester United must sign in this transfer window.

Man United have had a quiet transfer window making just one signing in Donny van de Beek and have long been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

They struggled however in their opening Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace and many have been calling for the club to bring in some fresh faces – particularly in defence.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand outlined that a new centre-half would solve one of United’s biggest issues and that Leipzig’s Upamecano is the man to bring in.

“I’ve been banging the drum for a long time about buying a centre-half.

“It’s not going to solve every problem but it’s one of the biggest problems.

“There’s no dominant centre-half which makes the opposition think, ‘I’m going to have to do something today to get any change out of him’.

“You need that if you’re going to win anything.

“Jadon Sancho is a generational talent who is here to stay, so you can understand the interest, but for me they need a centre-back.

“Upamecano is young, good on the ball, athletic, strong, mobile, plays every game. He’s one you can see coming in right now.”

The Leipzig defender was hugely impressive for the German side in their remarkable run to the Champions League semi-final.

Ferdinand continued outlining that the 21-year-old stood out to him as a player who could solve some defensive problems at Old Trafford.

“[Kalidou] Koulibaly has been spoken about for two or three years, he might have missed the boat due to his age. There’s no resale value.

“Upamecano is the one who jumps out to me, when I watched the Champions League last year, he was the one who stood out to me.

“If you sign Jadon Sancho, I think you still have the same problems as last season.”

