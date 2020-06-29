Rio Ferdinand ‘Very Upset’ With Dean Henderson After Arsenal Defeat

Rio Ferdinand has outlined that, as a defender, he would be ‘very upset’ with Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson after Arsenal’s victory over the Blades on Sunday.

Sheffield United suffered defeat at the hands of the Gunners in their FA Cup quarter-final after a last-minute goal from midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Henderson, who is on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester United, was beaten at his front post for the winner. But has been impressive as a whole during his first season in the Premier League.

There has even been talk of Henderson taking David De Gea’s number one spot at Old Trafford next season. However, speaking on BT Sport following Sunday’s game, Ferdinand outlined that if he was in the Sheffield United defence he would be ‘very upset’ with his goalkeeper.

“I spoke about this a while ago, as a defender, I would be very upset with the keeper there. I’m saying to the keeper ‘the front post, nothing goes through the front post.

“The goalkeeper union might suggest something different but when I was playing that was how I used to feel.”

Sunday’s defeat marked Sheffield United’s third in four games since the restart with Chris Wilder’s side still without a win since football returned.

Despite the slip-up, Henderson has been one of the Premier League’s finest goalkeepers this season helping Sheffield United to one of the league’s best defensive records in their first campaign back in the top flight.

The 23-year-old is tipped to succeed De Gea between the sticks at United after the Spaniard’s wavering form over the past couple of seasons.

Former United striker Robin Van Persie also conceded that Henderson should perhaps have done better for the winning goal.

“He waits, he sees, the back post is free for a cross but he’s guessing, hoping that the keeper gambles,” he said

“I think the keeper doesn’t do great here, he can keep his corner closer.”