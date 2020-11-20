This is a strange one.

Rio Ferdinand has outlined that Arjen Robben joined Chelsea over Man United as the winger ‘didn’t like the smell’ at the training ground when he visited.

Robben joined Chelsea from PSV in 2004 and would go on to become a crucial part of Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea squad winning two Premier League titles.

The Dutch winger would go on to join Real Madrid in 2007 before a hugely successful ten seasons at Bayern Munich which saw him win a host of honours with the Bundesliga side.

Robben however also piqued the interest of Man United and Alex Ferguson before he arrived at Stamford Bridge, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand was asked if he would rather Robben or his former Man United teammate Ryan Giggs, the ex-England defender admitted he’d go with Giggs, but was full of praise for Robben’s quality. “I’d have to go for Giggys you know. Robben was nasty though, oooh Robben,” he said on his official Instagram, in quotes reported by SportBible.

“You knew he was going to come back in on his left but the left-back couldn’t deal with it. He’d be saying, ‘I’m going to come in on my left, you’re not gonna stop me’. And they didn’t.”

Ferdinand continued outlining the bizarre reason for Robben deciding to go to Chelsea as opposed to signing with United at the time.

“What a player. Robben was great. We should have signed him at Man United,” he continued.

“I think he came to the training ground. He walked around and didn’t like the smell and walked off and went to Chelsea. I couldn’t believe it, man. “He would have been great for us.”

