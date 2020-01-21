Richard Keogh To Step Up Dismissal Case Against Derby County

Irish defender Richard Keogh will reportedly step up his dismissal case against former club Derby County by taking it to the English Football League.

The Republic of Ireland international had his contract terminated late last year on the basis of ‘gross misconduct’ after he was involved in a car crash which saw his teammates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett convicted of drink driving.

Both Bennett and Lawrence remain at the club while Keogh, who suffered a serious knee injury in the crash, was dismissed with Derby reportedly rejecting his appeal in late November.

Keogh had reportedly refused a new deal from Derby which involved him earning significantly less money and his contract was subsequently terminated following a thorough disciplinary process

According to The Irish Independent, Keogh has decided to step up his case against the club by taking it to the authorities in the EFL.

The report understands that Keogh’s case will be heard later this month and that he has the backing of both the players’ union and the PFA.

Keogh’s injuries sustained in the crash will see him miss Euro 2020 during the summer should Ireland qualify for the tournament.

The defender was invited to the Irish camp during their games in November and offered support to the squad ahead of their game against Denmark.

Keogh has not spoken publicly on the dismissal however his agent Cos Toffis told TalkSport that the defender was “in a really bad way” at the time of his dismissal.

The 33-year-old spent seven years at Derby County after arriving from Coventry City and played over 300 games for the Rams during his time there.