Richard Keogh joins MK Dons 10 months after Derby sacking

Irish defender Richard Keogh has joined League One side MK Dons on a free transfer.

Richard Keogh was without a club for the past ten months after Derby County sacked him in October.

The Rams released Keogh on the grounds of gross misconduct after he was involved in a car crash which resulted in team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett being convicted of drink-driving.

Keogh suffered a serious knee injury in the incident but lost an appeal against his sacking.

The former Rams captain has since taken the matter to the EFL.

He joins MK Dons after more than 350 appearances for Derby in seven years at the club.

Speaking on his arrival Dons manager Russell Martin said;

“I’m really pleased, this is one we’ve worked really hard for. Once I knew he was available I was desperate to bring him in. I know how much he’ll bring on and off the pitch,

“I think he’s exactly what we need in terms of the dressing room, and I think he’ll bring as much off the pitch as he will on it.”

Keogh was also linked with a move to Ipswich Town, but joins Dons ahead of next season.

Martin continued;

“He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here and, for me, it’s a massive signing and it’s a statement from him to say he wants to be part of it. He’s been my number one target in that position for a long time – so I’m delighted to have it over the line.”

Keogh has won 26 caps for Ireland since his debut in 2013.

The defender was a key part of Mick McCarthy’s defence before his injury.

He played every minute of every qualifier he was available for under McCarthy.

MK Dons finished 19th in League One last season after the suspension of the campaign.