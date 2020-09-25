Rangers coach believes Ryan Kent is getting close to an England call-up

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes winger Ryan Kent is getting close to an England call-up following his excellent start to the season.

Ryan Kent won a penalty, scored a goal and grabbed an assist as Rangers booked their place in the Europa League play-off round with a 4-0 win over Dutch side Willem II.

The former Liverpool winger has been in impressive form since the start of the campaign and has seen interest from Premier League newcomers Leeds in his services.

The move does not look like it will materialise, however McAllister believes that Kent isn’t far away from an England call-up given his recent displays.

“I’d agree that he is very exciting at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence.

“What I would say is that when he’s performing the way he did against a team from Holland – Willem II are a good side who are in the Europa League on merit – then he must be getting close

“There is a push towards younger players with the England set-up under Gareth Southgate. And Ryan is exciting.

“I don’t want to be shouting from the rooftops but there is a player here who is in really good form.”

Southgate has opted to call up some younger, inexperienced players to his squad recently, with Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips as well as Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden getting the nod last month.

“He is a pleasure to watch and coach and we just need to enjoy him,” said Steven Gerrard of Kent after the game.

“He has got the hunger and the desire and he is putting in the application to improve his numbers. As a coach and a manager and a group of staff, that is part of his development and we have seen that in him.

“The good thing is that the player has got the hunger to put big numbers in his game and he is aware of that.

“He knows he is a big player for the club and knows the fans are all behind him. He knows that when he brings his best and his A Game that brings us an awful lot better chance to win.”

