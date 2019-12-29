Penalty Miss Costly For Celtic As Kent & Katic Give Rangers Old Firm Spoils

Celtic suffered their first Old Firm derby league defeat at home in over nine years as goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic gave them a 2-1 win.

Rangers began the game the better of the two sides as they looked to move within two points of their Glasgow rivals, but the home side managed to settle and won a penalty after some grappling in the penalty area.

Ryan Christie stepped up but his spot-kick was brilliantly stopped by Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal as he guessed right to keep the game scoreless.

Celtic were on the front foot despite the setback for the next few minutes but almost against the run of play it was the away side who took the lead thanks to a lovely finish from just inside the area by Ryan Kent.

It was a scintillating first half and The Hoops bounced back almost immediately, as Callum McGregor’s effort on goal took a deflection off Eduoard and found the Rangers net.

Celtic had won their last 11 league games but for the majority of the first half they had looked shaky, and just over ten minutes into the second half they were punished.

Borna Barisic sent in a brilliant corner which was met wonderfully by Nikola Katic to head Rangers into a precious lead.

The tension continued to build at Celtic Park as the home side pushed for an equaliser, bringing Leigh Griffiths and Oliver Ntcham off the bench.

Rangers were on the verge of victory and almost made it 3-1 as Alfredo Morelos found himself through on goal but after a brilliant block from Jeremie Frimpong, the striker went down easily under pressure from Ntcham and received his second yellow card.

It wasn’t to be for the home side though, despite their relentless pressure late on as Steven Gerrard’s side picked up a massive win in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Rangers manager celebrated wildly at full-time.

You have got to love Stevie G 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wSdAZJrxzl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 29, 2019

Steven Gerrard pushing the camera at full-time shows his passion pic.twitter.com/mrGVCyKpEK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 29, 2019