Ralph Hassenhuttl Heaps Praise On Irish Underage International

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl was full of praise for Irish U19 international Will Smallbone following the 20-year-old’s recent immersion into the Saints’ first team.

Smallbone was handed his first Premier League start for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa and impressed with his assured display in the middle of the park.

The Irish U19 international could feature once again for Hassenhuttl‘s side when they face West Ham this afternoon, and the Saints boss took the time to praise Smallbone who he feels has the ‘whole package.’

“He’s not the guy who makes the most noise, but you can see in the sessions this selection helped him to get more self-confidence, even more,” said Hasenhuttl, in quotes reported by PA Media in various publications.

“He’s a good listener and he’s open-minded. It’s a good signal to everyone else to show that we are looking at them, and when the moment comes they will get the chance to play.

“The whole package is strong, with a lot of potential in my view.

“He has a lot of things that really help a team, being good on the ball, covering a lot of distance, but also to work against the ball and win balls, this is very important.

“And what I also like is his mindset because he learns very quick. He’s smart and it’s a very good combination.

“He’s one of the guys. At the beginning of the season he was out for a while with a calf injury, but I knew he would make his first appearance this season.”

Smallbone has featured five times for Ireland’s U19s scoring twice and also found the net earlier this year for Southampton in their FA Cup win over Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old was born in Basingstoke in England but qualifies to play for Ireland through his mother.