Raheem Sterling misses sitter as City crash out of the Champions League

Raheem Sterling missed a glorious opportunity to give Manchester City the lead before they crashed out of the Champions League on Saturday night.

City were heavily favoured to beat their opponents Lyon in the quarter-finals but fell to a 3-1 defeat in Lisbon.

The French side took the lead in the first half through Maxwel Cornet, however in the second period City improved and equalised through Kevin De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola’s men had their tails up after scoring and should have taken the lead in the game through Raheem Sterling.

After some excellent play from Jesus, the ball was squared to a wide-open Sterling just six yards from goal. With the net at his mercy it looked for all the world like he would give City the lead however he somehow fluffed his lines.

The England international struck the ball high and over the bar much to the disbelief of Pep Guardiola and his Man City teammates.

Just a couple of minutes later then, Lyon broke and after the ball found its way to former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele he knocked the ball past Ederson to give the French side the lead.

City pushed and pushed for an equaliser in the last ten, however the evening got worse for them as Dembele was first to react to an Ederson fumble as he slotted home his second and Lyon’s third of the game.

For City and Guardiola its another disappointing exit in the Champions League, while Lyon have a meeting with Bayern Munich in the last four.

The German side will undoubtedly be the team to beat in the competition after they so impressively dismantled Barcelona on Friday night.

Bayern Munich put eight goals past their Spanish rivals in an 8-2 victory having comfortably dispatched of Chelsea in the quarter-finals over two legs.

